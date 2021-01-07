Nixa police remind drivers to pay attention after recent increase in crashes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A recent increase in crashes at one Nixa intersection has police reminding drivers to pay attention, to both traffic signals and other cars.

The intersection at Aldersgate and U.S. 160 in Nixa has seen three crashes and seven injuries in the first week of 2021. That’s compared to nine crashes and only three injuries in all of last year. One driver who was hurt in one of those recent crashes said it could’ve been avoided if the other driver involved would’ve followed the rules of the road.

“They decided to pull out in front of me,” said Farah Owens.

Now, Owens is dealing with deep bruising after she said another driver turned in front of her on U.S. 160 earlier this week.

“I jammed on my brakes as much as I could, blared my horn. I braced for impact,” she said.

It happened at the Aldersgate intersection in Nixa, which has a flashing yellow left turn light. Farah’s mom, Tina Jolliff, said drivers are not paying attention there.

“It’s a, oh it’s flashing, look and go,” Jolliff said. “It’s not a, can I make it?”

That intersection was one the Missouri Department of Transportation reworked last summer. Lt. Jason Fleetwood, with the Nixa Police Department, said overall, traffic flow is smoother and the intersection has been safer.

“Over 2020, our severity of crashes were less with less injuries. This weekend’s events, I believe are just coincidental,” he said.

However, Fleetwood said, the most common cause of recent crashes is due to drivers not yielding to other cars when making a turn.

“If you come to an intersection with a flashing yellow arrow, we ask that you stop, make sure it’s safe to enter that intersection before you make that left turn and yield to any on-coming traffic that has the right of way,” he said.

Owens is grateful her injuries are not more severe, but says the entire accident could’ve been avoided.

“Pay attention to when you have the right moment and the safest moment. If not, wait until it turns red and then turns green again,” she said.

Jolliff said the phone call from injured Owens on the day of the crash was terrifying, and she hopes no more moms have to experience that panic.

“Please just take your time. That extra second isn’t going to make a difference, if somebody else is getting jurt, if you’re getting hurt,” she said.

Nixa police said they’re posting MoDOT messages on Facebook about how to navigate those flashing yellow lights. Police also said they’ll be looking out for traffic violations in the area and educating people who don’t use the signals properly.

