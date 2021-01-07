Advertisement

On Your Side: Some taxpayers find stimulus checks sent to wrong account

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Viewers tell On Your Side they’re getting an IRS notification their stimulus payment is on the way, but not to an account they recognize.

Brittany Alverson in West Plains plugged her info into the IRS Get My Payment tool and saw an unfamiliar account. It’s not her checking account. She did a little investigating.

“That account number was on our tax return,” said Alverson.

Here’s how it happened. Alverson is one of the millions who filed with a tax prep companies like H&R Block or TurboTax. She paid for those services with her tax refund. Those companies make what’s called a “pass through” account. That’s where the money went.

“Our first one didn’t do that. So I don’t understand where is the glitch here?” Alverson asked.

While experts figure that out, H&R Block says for people like Alverson, the money is on the way. Customers should have their economic impact payment by Wednesday night. Alverson got hers.

Contact the company if you did not get it.

If you filed with TurboTax, check your account. It might be on a debit card. If you no longer have it, request a new one and you should get it in about two weeks.

If you end up not getting your stimulus money or the right amount, there’s a Recovery Rebate Credit. This paperwork can be used by people who are not normally required to file tax returns but are eligible for the credit.

