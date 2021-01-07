Advertisement

OTC offers assistance to students for the new semester

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -School will be back in session soon and Ozarks Technical Community College is offering its assistance.

All OTC locations will be open Saturday, January 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. Student services staff will be available at each campus and center to assist students with last-minute admissions, enrollment, advising, financial aid, and student account services.

Current and prospective students can also connect virtually with OTC staff. Students can schedule Zoom appointments, Live Chat, call or request resources from all OTC support services, including admissions, advising, and financial aid. The bookstore will be open for extended hours as well. Bookstore hours can be found here.

The college will also continue free on-campus COVID-19 testing for employees and students who may have been exposed to COVID -19 after the holiday break.

Starting January 11, testing will be the following times for the remainder of the semester:

Mondays – 9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Tuesday – 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Wednesday – 4:15 p.m.-5:15 p.m.

Thursday – 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Fridays from 9 a.m.-10 a.m.

If the college is closed, there will not be testing that day. The testing location is behind Lincoln Hall on the OTC Springfield Campus.

Classes begin January 19.

