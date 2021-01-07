Pictures: Snow falls on the Ozarks Wednesday
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wintry weather hit the Ozarks again Wednesday.
The biggest snow totals happened in northern Arkansas. Residents in the mountainous areas report up to a six inches of snow. Areas to the east of Springfield received up to an inch of snow.
Check out images from snowy areas of the Ozarks.
