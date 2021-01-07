RESIDENTS WANT ANSWERS: When will the Norwood, Mo, post office reopen?

NORWOOD, Mo. (KY3) - UPDATE TO PREVIOUS STORY:

KY3 News has learned the post office in Norwood, Mo. could open as soon as Friday. Residents living in a small Wright County town have been left without a post office since May. That’s when strong wind during a severe storm tore the roof off of the building in Norwood. Since then, the post office has been closed for repairs.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

READ PREVIOUS STORY:

Residents living in a small Wright County town have been left without a post office since May. That’s when strong wind during a severe storm tore the roof off of the building in Norwood.

Since then, the post office has been closed for repairs.

”There’s no mailbox or nothing in Norwood, so people have to go to Macomb or Mountain Grove,” said Linda Greenfield.

Greenfield and her husband have a P.O. box in town. She said they are one of many families impacted by the months long shut-down.

”I’d say 200 at least,” Greenfield recalled when estimating the number of P.O. box holders impacted.

The roof is back on the building and you can even see P.O. boxes inside, but the building is still closed.

”I asked the employees at Mountain Grove when it’s going to reopen and they say no one knows, nobody knows,” Greenfield said. “I’ve emailed several people with the postal service and no answer. “

The post office in Mountain Grove is serving as a temporary location for P.O. box holders, meaning Greenfield, and others have to drive to the next town over to pick up their mail.

”I don’t have it that rough,” she said. “People that would work that couldn’t get there by 4:30 p.m. would have three hours on Saturday to pick their mail up for the week, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.”

Residents KY3 spoke with near the post office say they have been hearing conflicting answers as to when it will reopen. KY3 also reached out to the U.S. Postal Service for answers. They’re still working on our request.

Greenfield said the attorney general’s office did send a letter to Washington D.C. for her asking for answers.

This story will be updated with the U.S. Postal Service’s response to our request.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.