Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long issues statement on Wednesday’s events at capitol

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
(KY3) - Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long released a new statement Thursday following Wednesday’s events at the Capitol.

Long shared the following statement to KY3 News:

“I’m proud of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle and in both Chambers. We did not let mob rule stop us from carrying out our Constitutional duties and we worked until 3:00 am to complete our work.”

“There is no place for violence in a democratic republic or anywhere in civil society. What we saw was disgraceful, completely unacceptable, and I condemn what happened on Capitol Hill in the strongest possible terms. I commend the brave men and women of the United States Capitol Police who put their lives on the line every day to protect us and our facilities. I was shocked and deeply saddened that the vile acts of a few with a mob mentality lead to the senseless death of 35 year old Ashli Babbitt. Ashli was a decorated Air Force veteran who served multiple tours of duty in the Middle East. I pray for her family and the families of those injured during this incursion. The injured include 14 officers of the law.”

“There will be plenty of time to assess blame, but now is a time for everyone to come together and unite for the good of our country.”

