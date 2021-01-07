Advertisement

Springfield-area Family Videos will soon close for good

Lack of future available DVD’s and Blu-Ray’s means product not available for customers.
By Robert Hahn
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A staple for movie buffs in the area will soon close for good. Family Video is shutting down all stores at the end of February.

While Family Video closed some stores across the country last year in 2020 to try and save the remaining stores, it has gotten to a point where staying open is no longer an option.

“It’s finally become to where there’s not an outcome in sight when you don’t have a product to offer your customers,” said Family Video Store Manager William Woodruff.

Woodruff said that’s because many movie companies are putting their movies directly on streaming services, and skipping the production of DVDs and Blu-Rays.

For customer Brady Monk, he’s not surprised something like this has happened.

“I was kind of expecting it to happen,” said Monk. “But it’s kinda sad to see it go away ‘cause it’s kinda nice to just come in and pick up a movie.”

Long-time customer Robert Sonnakolb, who has been renting and buying movies for over 15 years from Family Video, is also sad to see them go.

“The people who work here have become friends,” said Sonnakolb. “We’ll lose some of the camaraderie just like going in and out of different places that’s closed down.”

It is an emotional time for customers and employees alike.

Woodruff wanted to make sure to mention how much this store and the customers meant to him.

“Absolutely thank you,” he began “It has been, sorry for a little emotion, um, it’s been an unbelievable ride. This wasn’t just named Family Video, it was family.”

As for what”s next, Woodruff said he’ll be looking for something else to do after working here for over a decade. And the building itself will be available to lease beginning March 1st.

If interested in leasing the building, you can contact Woodruff.

