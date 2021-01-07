Springfield Police Department officers will soon carry life-saving drug for overdoses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department announced every officer will begin carrying a life-saving drug used in overdose situations.

Narcan, the medication also known as naloxone, quickly reverses opioid overdoses. Officers will carry the drug in nasal spray form. Officers received training from CoxHealth and military medics. They will receive a refresher course every two years.

Better Life in Recovery Executive Director David Stoeker pushed for this the past few years. Officers with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and other police departments in the Ozarks already carry it. Stoeker says in the past, the department did not think it was necessary for officers to carry the drug because of quick response by EMS crews.

“I think if police are there even a minute before EMS gets there and they’re able to administer Narcan, that can be the difference between somebody, a parent having their kid 100% normal and a parent having a kid who’s going to be on life support until they end up pulling the plug,” said Stoeker.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will provide the Narcan for police. Springfield Recovery Community Center also provides Narcan for anyone who requests it.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.