The Place: Feeding your soul with chocolatier Shawn Askinosie

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chocolatier Shawn Askinosie knows a thing or two about feeding your soul. The work he does with Askinosie Chocolate does good work all over the world. Sharing his experience of finding work that feeds his soul, alongside his daughter Lawren Askinosie, the father-daughter duo wrote a book to help others find the same joy they share.

Shawn and Lawren’s book, Meaningful Work: A Quest to Do Great Business, Find Your Calling, and Feed Your Soul can be purchased on Amazon and other retailers.

