West Plains man, convicted of sex crimes in 2011, faces criminal charges again

The Howell County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has formally charged Ronald L. Becker, 30, for three counts of second-degree statutory rape.(West Plains Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - A West Plains man accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl faces criminal charges.

The Howell County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has formally charged Ronald L. Becker, 30, for three counts of second-degree statutory rape.

Officers from the West Plains Police Department arrested responded to a disturbance Monday at a home on Lanton Road. While investigating, police learned a 14-year old girl had been having a sexual relationship since November 2020 with an adult man, later identified as Becker.

Becker had been arrested by the Howell County Sheriff’s Office on an unrelated matter. According to the West Plains Police Department, Becker is currently a registered sex offender in Missouri and he was convicted of statutory rape in 2011 after having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl. Becker was 21 at the time.

Becker is being held by Howell County authorities on a $25,000 cash bond.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

