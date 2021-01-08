Advertisement

2 Florida men accused of robbing graves for religious ritual

Lake County Sheriff’s officials said that the thefts occurred Dec. 6 at Edgewood Cemetery in...
Lake County Sheriff’s officials said that the thefts occurred Dec. 6 at Edgewood Cemetery in Mount Dora, which is near Orlando.(Source: Lake Country Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT DORA, Fla. (AP) — Two central Florida men are accused of stealing skulls from a cemetery and using them for “religious practices,” sheriff’s officials said.

Lake County Sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post on Thursday that the thefts occurred Dec. 6 at Edgewood Cemetery in Mount Dora, which is near Orlando.

Investigators found evidence, including cigars, at the gravesites. They sent the evidence to a lab for DNA testing, the post said.

BUSTED BY DETECTIVES!! LAKE SHERIFF'S DETECTIVES OBTAIN ARREST WARRANTS FOR TWO POLK COUNTY MEN IN CONNECTION WITH...

Posted by Lake County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, January 7, 2021

The DNA samples were then submitted into a database for comparison, officials said. One sample matched Brian Montalvo Tolentino, 43, of Davenport.

Detectives contacted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and detectives obtained a search warrant for mouth swabs from Tolentino for a direct DNA comparison.

Investigators from Lake County then interviewed Tolentino, who confessed to going to the cemetery with Juan Burgos Lopez, 39, of Lake Wales.

Tolentino told detectives that Lopez used a crowbar to open the vaults and then removed the items that were taken and used for religious practices, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives from Polk County got a search warrant for Lopez’s residence to try to locate the remains. They found some items within what appeared to be a religious shrine.

The men were arrested on charges of disturbing the contents of a grave and abuse of a dead body. Jail records did not list attorneys for either man.

Polk County officials may add additional criminal charges, the post said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks to reporters as he returns to the Senate Chamber at the...
‘Great damage’: Republicans recoil from Missouri Sen. Hawley; Joplin, Mo. donor turns on him
Table Rock Lake
Another Branson, Mo. duck boat operator announces new venture
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate...
Josh Hawley: ‘I will never apologize’ after challenging election results

Latest News

Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump Friday evening in the aftermath of the...
Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
With virus surging, Biden to speed release of COVID vaccines
Branson Duck Tours business planned
Man planning new Branson, Mo. duck boat tour business details safety measures
Family and friends described Dylan as a loving child who loved video games. Community members...
Niangua, Mo. community gathers for vigil in memory of Dylan Moore
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
Trump to skip Biden swearing-in — Biden’s fine with that