2020 ties for warmest year on record

(CNN) - 2020 is tied with 2016 for the warmest year on record.

This is according a press release to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

The group also notes 2010 through last year was the warmest decade in history.

🌡️2020 has tied with 2016 as the warmest year on record, as well as being the hottest year recorded for Europe, according to our #CopernicusClimate Change Service.



Follow this thread for more details, or read the full press release on our website➡️https://t.co/aEj53ieM5u pic.twitter.com/qk87x1iKtg — Copernicus ECMWF (@CopernicusECMWF) January 8, 2021

Although the Northern Hemisphere had higher-than-usual temperatures in 2020, sections of the Southern Hemisphere experienced below-average temperatures.

That was due to La Nina conditions that emerged during the latter half of the year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.