Another Branson, Mo. duck boat operator announces new venture

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nearly three years after a deadly duck boat crash on Table Rock Lake, a second duck boat operator announced it will open for business in the spring.

Branson Duck Boats LLC says its design for the duck boat is “proven to be unsinkable by the U.S. Coast Guard.” It says in a statement it will also implement new safety features.

On July 19, 2018, a Ride the Ducks Stretch Duck 7 duck boat with 31 people on board capsized and sank in stormy weather near Branson, Mo.. Sixteen passengers, including nine from the same family and one crew member driving the boat, drowned that night, which became one of the deadliest boating accidents in United States history. In their initial assessment, authorities blamed thunderstorms and winds that approached hurricane strength. The duck boat sank under high waves while winds around the area reached up to 70 miles per hour that day.

The company is looking for boat captains, other employees.

Branson Duck Tours released this statement on Facebook:

Branson Duck Tours LLC is excited to announce the return of newer and safer amphibious bus tours to Branson, MO. We were heart broken by the tragedy in 2017, where questionable equipment and procedures cost the lives of 17 people. We were also disappointed that we would no longer be able to experience Branson on a unique duck tour. Duck tours have been a wonderful experience for tourists and a staple of Branson for decades.

After the tragedy, we no longer felt safe taking our families on DUWKs designed for war and built in 1946. The amazing Hydra-Terra was the safe solution we were looking for. It is the only state-of-the-art amphibious tour bus specifically designed and built for safe duck tours.

The Hydra-Terra has been a proven performer with successful operations in 27 countries around the world. The Hydra-Terra is the only Coast Guard approved “T” Vessel with revolutionary, positive-buoyancy foam-filled compartments.

The design has proven to be UNSINKABLE by the US Coast Guard. During Coast Guard testing, the drain plugs were removed from a Hydra-Terra and the engine room was fully flooded. The Hydra-Terra continued to float safely without any water entering the passenger compartment!

With this revolutionary equipment and new safety procedures, Branson Duck Tours is excited to announce we will begin offering safe duck tours in the Spring of 2021.

