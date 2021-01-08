Average age of COVID-19 deaths drops in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Over the past two weeks, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of Greene County residents in their 20′s and 30′s. The average age of those who died from the virus here has now dropped from 70 to 66 years old.

“COVID doesn’t care what your age is,” said Kathryn Wall.

Wall said the Springfield-Greene County Health Department feels every life lost to COVID-19. This week, a man in his 20s, with underlying health conditions died. The week before, a person in their 30s.

“There is no group that is immune from COVID at this point,” Wall said.

At Mercy hospital, 15% of hospitalized coronavirus patients are between the ages of 20 and 50 years old.

CoxHealth said 36 of the 327 deaths across its system have been under the age of 60. One of those was a teenager.

Wall said deaths among younger age groups is not uncommon in other parts of the country, even though this area has not seen many of them.

“We often paint a pretty broad brush when it comes to those in their 20′s and 30′s. There are lots of people in those age groups who are taking it seriously, but there are lots of people who aren’t,” she said.

Assistant health director Katie Towns said the variety in age shows how hard the disease in hitting the community.

“Nobody is very safe from going out and contracting the disease, so we encourage everybody to use the things we’ve been mentioning to date and that really is making sure that we practice our diligence and we’re not gathering,” Towns said.

Wall said every one has health vulnerabilities they need to be aware of, because COVID-19 will attack those.

“We certainly tend to have more health concerns as we age, but that doesn’t mean any of us are Teflon,” she said.

Wall said the disease might be unpredictable, but it is preventable.

“If you haven’t been taking it seriously, we hope that you see these tragic results as a reminder that you need to be taking it seriously,” she said.

Health leaders continue to remind everyone to avoid large crowds, wash your hands often and wear a mask.

