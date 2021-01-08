City of Nixa, Mo. announces utility bills delayed through mail

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Nixa, Mo. announced in a Facebook post paper utilities bills may have come later than expected because of delays at the post office.

City leaders remind you must pay the bill in full by the due date, despite the later delivery in the mail to avoid penalties or shutoff notices. If you have not received a bill, they ask you to call city offices.

Nixa Utilities customers, The City of Nixa has learned that due to delays at the Post Office, your paper utility bill... Posted by City of Nixa - Municipal Government on Friday, January 8, 2021

The City of Nixa has learned that due to delays at the Post Office, your paper utility bill may have been delivered late or you may still be waiting for a utility bill to arrive. You are still responsible for ensuring your bill is paid in full by the due date. When your paper bill arrives, please check the post-marked date to see the date when your bill was mailed to you. Keep in mind we offer electronic billing in addition to billing by mail. You may call or visit us during our business hours to change your selection from mail bills to email bills, or both. Utility bills are still due on time and we offer various ways to check your account balance and make a payment on time in order to avoid penalties or utility shutoffs.

How to check your balance and make a payment: Nixa Utilities offers the ability to view your account and make payments online at Nixa.com (the online payment processor charges a $1.25 fee for scheduling an online payment).We also offer the ability for you to call the Nixa Utilities billing department at 417-725-3229 to learn the balance of your account or to make a payment on your account either through the automated service (available 24/7 and payments subject to $1.25 fee) or by speaking with a Utility Account Specialist during our normal business hours (Monday-Friday 8:30am-4:30pm, no payment fee). If you have not received your paper utility bill on time and are not enrolled in email billing, we encourage you to call our office so we can provide you with your account balance (we can also print a copy of your bill if you would like) and take your payment. If you have not received your paper bill via mail, and if you cannot use the online or telephone payment options, you can still visit the Nixa Utilities billing office (indoors or at our drive-thru) to speak to us regarding your account and to make a payment. If you visit our office in person and provide a bank account number and routing number, we can set you up for automatic ACH (scheduled bank drafts) payments drawn directly from your account each month when your bill is due in order to prevent any late payments (no additional fees).

Keep in mind that since the USPS is delayed in delivering mail, if you mail a payment to us, it may arrive late and result in a late penalty or disconnect (if your check does not arrive in time). This is why we are encouraging customers who normally pay by mail to call our office to make other payment arrangements. The next scheduled day for utility disconnects for past-due accounts will be Wednesday January 13. Please make payment on your account prior to that date.

Thank you.Nixa Utilities

417-725-3229707

W. Center Circle

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.