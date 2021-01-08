Advertisement

Consumer Reports: Top smartwatches

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -It’s been called the COVID-19, not referring to the virus but weight gain during the pandemic. If that happened to you, you’re not alone. A recent nationally representative Consumer Reports survey found that nearly a third of Americans have packed on some pounds over the past several months. If it’s time for you to get into shape, Consumer Reports recommends the best smart watches and fitness trackers that can help.

The Apple Watch has long dominated CR’s ratings, in part because it’s easy to pair with the iPhone and has a very accurate heart-rate monitor.

The new Apple Watch Series 6 Steel Case (GPS &amp; Cellular) is no different, but it’s on the pricey side at $750 (Canada $990).

For a less expensive option, consider the Apple Watch SE (GPS) for $280 (Canada $370), which is near the top of CR’s ratings.

Are you an Android person? The Samsung Galaxy Watch3 (GPS) for $400 (Canada $500) is a great option, but it’s also expensive.

If you don’t need all those smart features, then a fitness tracker might be a good option to keep track of your step count and heart rate. CR’s top-rated fitness tracker is the Garmin Forerunner 235 for $170 (Canada $250).

Another option high in the ratings is the Fitbit Charge 3 for $100 (Canada $130), which CR’s tests found was easy to use with both iPhone and Android.

No matter which brand or type of wearable tech you choose, Consumer Reports has some important advice. A smartwatch or fitness tracker is a lot like a gym membership: It’s only helpful if you actually use it.

Just in time for the new year, Apple has launched its new fitness streaming subscription, Apple Fitness Plus. The service is designed for people with an Apple Watch and offers guided workouts on demand that can be streamed across Apple devices.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks to reporters as he returns to the Senate Chamber at the...
‘Great damage’: Republicans recoil from Missouri Sen. Hawley; Joplin, Mo. donor turns on him
Table Rock Lake
Another Branson, Mo. duck boat operator announces new venture
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate...
Josh Hawley: ‘I will never apologize’ after challenging election results

Latest News

Branson Duck Tours business planned
Man planning new Branson, Mo. duck boat tour business details safety measures
Family and friends described Dylan as a loving child who loved video games. Community members...
Niangua, Mo. community gathers for vigil in memory of Dylan Moore
In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate...
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley responds to US Capitol officer’s death, Biden’s remarks
OYS podcast
On Your Side podcast: Stimulus Delays, What to Buy in Jan., Property Letter Warning
Arkansas governor says he wants Trump administration to end