Drury University testing residential students for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - COVID-19 is part of our daily lives, and with students preparing to move back to campus, Drury is taking precautions.

Students received an email stating the residence hall would open on January 22 to allow for COVID-19 testing. All residential students must take a COVID-19 test before returning to classes on January 25. The university expects to see the results of those tests before classes begin.

“I think that it’s a reasonable measure and precaution to take to prevent asymptomatic spread on campus and to catch any students who may be returning to campus with COVID-19 before they can spread it.” says Drury University Student Raven Graham

Other precautions include requiring all students to wear face coverings, single occupancy dorm rooms, and carry out meal service.

