Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cloudy, cool weather continues Sunday

More sunshine and warmer through the work week
By Robert Hahn
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cloudy and cool weather will persist across the Ozarks. Tonight, we’ll see cloudy skies, light north winds from 5 to 10 mph and lows generally in the middle 20s. On Sunday, we’ll see more cloudiness, with perhaps some breaks in the clouds across the northern portions of the area.

Staying mostly cloudy into Sunday
Staying mostly cloudy into Sunday(KY3)

The clouds will once again keep temperatures on the chilly side Sunday afternoon, with highs topping out from the mid to upper 30s.

Staying chilly into Sunday
Staying chilly into Sunday(KY3)

This week we have a warm-up in store for us before eyes turn towards another cold front.

Clouds will slowly decrease on Monday and temperatures will be slightly warmer, topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s. Tuesday looks even better with high temperatures climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s.

We’ll have a front move through Thursday however it will be a dry front, bringing no chances for rain. Ahead of that front, look for highs in the 50s both Wednesday and Thursday. Behind the front, temperatures return back to what is more normal for this time of year.

A nice warm-up this week
A nice warm-up this week(KY3)

Most Read

In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate...
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley responds to US Capitol officer’s death, Biden’s remarks
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks to reporters as he returns to the Senate Chamber at the...
‘Great damage’: Republicans recoil from Missouri Sen. Hawley; Joplin, Mo. donor turns on him
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Rep. Billy Long goes one-on-one with KY3's Ethan Forhetz.
WEB EXCLUSIVE: KY3’s Ethan Forhetz goes one-on-one with Rep. Billy Long following Capitol riots

Latest News

Mosley leads Missouri State past Valparaiso in 81-68 win
Missouri State head coach Dana Ford, left, talks with Gaige Prim (44) during the second half...
Mosley leads Missouri State past Valparaiso 81-68
Georgia's Justin Kier (5) tries to drive past Arkansas defender Vance Jackson Jr. (2) during...
Moody, Davis lead hot-shooting Arkansas past Georgia
The Ozark, Missouri Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its search for Kobe...
UPDATE: Ozark, Mo. teen found safe after being reported missing
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson speaks in Lees...
WATCH: Missouri Gov. Mike Parson visits Bolivar for special prayer service