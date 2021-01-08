FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cloudy, cool weather continues Sunday

Cloudy and cool weather will persist across the Ozarks. Tonight, we’ll see cloudy skies, light north winds from 5 to 10 mph and lows generally in the middle 20s. On Sunday, we’ll see more cloudiness, with perhaps some breaks in the clouds across the northern portions of the area.

Staying mostly cloudy into Sunday (KY3)

The clouds will once again keep temperatures on the chilly side Sunday afternoon, with highs topping out from the mid to upper 30s.

Staying chilly into Sunday (KY3)

This week we have a warm-up in store for us before eyes turn towards another cold front.

Clouds will slowly decrease on Monday and temperatures will be slightly warmer, topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s. Tuesday looks even better with high temperatures climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s.

We’ll have a front move through Thursday however it will be a dry front, bringing no chances for rain. Ahead of that front, look for highs in the 50s both Wednesday and Thursday. Behind the front, temperatures return back to what is more normal for this time of year.