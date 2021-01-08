Greene County dismantles temporary jail, moves inmates to different facility

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County has started dismantling the temporary jail it built outside the current lock-up on North Boonville Avenue.

The temporary jail was built to hold the prisoners who couldn’t fit into the bigger jail, which has been above capacity for years. It will be decommissioned in the upcoming days.

Overflow inmates are now being held in temporary cells located near Campbell Avenue Street and Nichols Street.

The county is currently building a new permanent jail near Division and Haseltine Road, just west of Springfield. The facility scheduled to open sometime next year.

