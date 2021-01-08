Man arrested for breaking into a storage building in Lamar, Mo.

LAMAR, Mo. (KY3) -A man from Lamar is accused of breaking into several units at Lamar Mini Storage.

Corporal Toby Luce was checking the storage building when he noticed a door and a lock that appeared slightly different than when he had checked them a few hours before Thursday morning.

Luce found that multiple units had been broken into. He then located Joseph DeLeon, 43, inside one of the units.

The Barton County Prosecutor has charged DeLeon with 2nd degree burglary, 2nd degree property damage and possession of burglar tools. The first court date for DeLeon has not been set.

