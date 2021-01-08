Advertisement

Missouri State University begins back-to-campus COVID-19 testing

By Madison Horner
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In an effort to prevent the surge of COVID-19 cases, Missouri State University created a new plan for students returning back to campus for the spring 2021 semester.

Students living on campus must check into the Hammons Student Center before moving back into the dorms or the sorority and fraternity houses. They must have a copy of either a negative COVID-19 test result or take a free rapid test on site.

“We’re doing both a rapid test to where they can quickly get a result within fifteen minutes and we know that’s not necessarily a perfect test, but it will identify many of those before they get moved in and then we can move them into our Covid houses so that we’re not exposing them to others,” said David Hall, Missouri State University’s Director of Safety.

Along with rapid testing they are providing free saliva based tests for students. Those results come back in 1-2 days.

Hall said this new plan is the best way to ensure students remain in seated classes for the spring semester.

