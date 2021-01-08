On Your Side: What to buy in January

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Here are five things to buy this month.

1. Gym membership and fitness equipment

Let’s start with the obvious. Everyone knows now is best time to signup for the gym memberships. Historically, you’ll save the most if you enroll is the last week of January. Gyms want to reach quotas and you might be successful with a little negotiation. Ask for a free class or trial period. Also, because of the pandemic, many gyms are extending their offers. Now is a good time to buy workout equipment too. You won’t see prices like this until the dog days of summer.

2. TV

If you’re looking to upgrade your TV, you’ll find the best deals leading up to the Super Bowl. These sales are geared toward high-end, luxury TVs, with the bells and whistles. These are not the same Black Friday sales you see for standard TVs.

3. Mattress

Presidents Day sales are just around the corner. Plan now because you’ll see sales on big items, especially mattresses. Expect to save anywhere from 20-40 percent.

4. Tax software

Even thought April 15 might seem far away, it will be here before you know it. There are early bird deals now.

5. Order Valentine’s Day roses

Your sweetheart will thank you for this one. Order those Valentine’s Day roses now. Or you’ll pay full price next month and selection might not be that great.

Stock up and save. January is National Hot Tea Month and National Soup Month.

