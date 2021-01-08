Ozark, Mo. police ask for public’s help in search for missing teen
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark, Missouri Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its search for a missing teenager.
Kobe Hall, 15, of Ozark, was last seen 7 a.m. Wednesday carrying a black backpack and wearing yellow “New Balance” shoes.
Police say Hall does not have a vehicle and is traveling to an unknown location. He is described as around 6 feet tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information, contact the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600.
