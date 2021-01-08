Snow causes few problems Thursday on roads in Missouri

NORWOOD, Mo. (KY3) - The First Alert Weather team has been talking about the chance of snow for days. And it arrived, in some areas, Wednesday night and Thursday.

As KY3 traveled around Thursday, everything from cloudy skies to moderate snow was seen. But there were no problems with roads being icy.

Roads were only wet, even where the snow was coming down at a pretty good clip.

Snow was fairly light just southeast of Marshfield. Along Highway C, north of Seymour, there was a little more. KY3 spoke with a MODOT employee in Seymour who said they did have to salt for about two hours Thursday morning.

But temperatures had warmed above freezing meaning roads were just wet. It was the same story in Norwood.

“As long as the roads are staying wet, we try not to touch them too much,” said Steven Jarrett, Mayor of Norwood.

But Jarrett was concerned about roads after dark.

“When it gets, like this evening, when it’s gonna drop below freezing, I’ll have the guys go out,” said Jarrett. “We have a small truck that we will go through and salt all the roads.”

Jarrett said there hasn’t been enough snow to use the plows in the two years he’s been mayor, and even longer.

“It’s been a long time,” he said. “I’m ready for, I’d rather have a big snow than the ice we’ve been getting. Myself, I like the mild, but a lot of people around here like the cold and like the snow.”

Now, something to keep in mind that even as the snow ends in your area, some slick spots may develop as temps dip below freezing.

