Springfield food pantry reopens after COVID-19 closure

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Well of Life food pantry, which had been closed since Thanksgiving, is now open again.

The pantry was forced to close because the pandemic impacted how many volunteers could come in and help. Well of Life says that’s because a majority of its volunteers are at a high-risk for contracting the virus.

Chais Majors says he lost his job recently and has been struggling to provide for his family during the pandemic.

“It feels good,” Majors says. “I won’t be hungry anymore.”

Well of Life gives groceries to anyone living in the downtown Springfield area with the 65806 zip code once every 30 days.

“My son he’s autistic so he needs diapers,” Majors says. “They’re able to provide that for me.”

Anyone else in the community needing food can get groceries from them once a year.

“I know a bunch of families are struggling,” Majors says. “I tried to stay humble through the pandemic and everything. It’s really a blessing that they’re able to open back up and help us.”

People living on the streets are also able to get a free sack lunch. We spoke to one of the volunteers, Henry Foster, who says although there’s no income requirement to get the free food, the people the pantry usually serves have been hit especially hard by COVID-19.

“Many of the people, they lost their jobs, so they have no means except trying to go to the food pantries that are open and get things that they can feed their family,” Foster says. “You really get your heart warmed whenever you have a large family with kids and you’re providing a lot of food for them.”

Majors says, not only has the pandemic impacted his family financially, but his 25-year-old sister died from COVID-19 complications in July.

“I pray and it gets me through the day,” Majors says. “It gets my family through the day. We just trust in God.”

Well of Life is currently only open on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Everyone coming into the pantry is required to wear a mask and only one person per family will be allowed into the building at a time.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

