Springfield sees another spike in catalytic converter thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield has seen another spike in thefts of catalytic converters over the last few days. Some of the places hit this time include a Springfield business and a local church.

The converters are very expensive to replace or repair. They are located beneath a vehicle and are used to cut down on toxic gas coming from the vehicle. Thieves typically use a saw or wrench to pry the converter loose in just a matter of minutes, leaving the owner to food a big bill for repairs.

“I was turning on the truck and it sounded like a shotgun went off, you know when they cut the catalytic converter, it sounds like a monster truck,” said Fitness E.R. co-owner Noah Alldredge.

Alldredge had his box-truck parked outside of one of his other businesses, Big Time Results, when thieves stole his catalytic converter.

”I knew I wasn’t going to be able to deliver equipment that day, so I was pretty frustrated by it,” he said.

Alldredge’s truck has been out of service for two days, throwing a wrench in his deliveries. This isn’t the first time it’s happened.

”That’s $6,000 worth of catalytic converters we’ve had [stolen] in the last six months,” Alldredge said. “Especially in today’s times, the last thing you want to do is have a nuisance or an unnecessary expense like that.”

What may seem like a simple theft will leave a lasting impact on Allredge’s business.

”The unfortunate thing is this is really going to affect our insurance premiums,” he said. “We file it through insurance [and] we have a $1,000 deductible. But having two big expenses like that, that’s going to affect our premiums. “

Alldredge said his truck was parked in a well lit area and near cameras, but in the future he will be taking even more precautions.

”I’ve already made arrangements to have the box truck moved to a gated parking lot that has barbed wire,” he said. “We’re even going to try to clear space where we’re taking it to even park it inside because you know criminals, they are going to all leaps and bounds being on security camera and everything, that’s not deterring them.”

Thieves also targeted the Second Baptist Church in Springfield. Caught on video, you can see a person walking toward one of the church buses after driving into the lot around 3 a.m.

Other thefts happened to cars parked in the the Mercy and Walmart parking lots. If you are concerned, you can buy products that help protect your vehicle’s converter from thieves.

