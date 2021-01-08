Advertisement

St. Louis prosecutor’s appeal in McCloskey case turned away

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, Mark and Patricia McCloskey leave following a court...
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, Mark and Patricia McCloskey leave following a court hearing, in St. Louis. A Missouri appellate court Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, denied Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner's appeal of her and her office's disqualification from the gun case against Mark McCloskey, who with his wife pointed firearms at protesters outside their Central West End home in June. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri appeals court has denied St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s appeal challenging the disqualification of her office from prosecuting Mark McCloskey who, along with his wife, drew guns on racial injustice protesters last summer.

The decision Friday upholds Judge Thomas Clark II’s ruling last month that removed Gardner and her office from the case, citing two campaign fundraising emails by Gardner that referenced the prosecution.

Clark’s ruling applied only to Mark McCloskey, but attorneys for the couple are seeking to have the ruling apply to Patricia McCloskey’s case, too.

A spokeswoman for Gardner said the ruling will be appealed to the Missouri Supreme Court.

