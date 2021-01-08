Advertisement

Taney County Health Department announces new deaths related to COVID-19

Taney County Health Dept.
Taney County Health Dept.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Health Department announced the deaths of nine residents from COVID-19.

Health leaders say the victims died in mid-November into December. The death’s included two men in their 60′s, two men in their 70′s, two men in their 80′s, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s. Total deaths from the pandemic in the county stands at 55.

TCHD encourages residents to take appropriate COVID-19 precautions as we continue to move through the winter months.

“Prevention is of utmost importance, especially during the winter months.” states Lisa Marshall, TCHD Director. “Cooler weather encourages indoor gatherings, which increases opportunities for transmission. We need our community to continue their diligence in hand hygiene, physical distancing, watching gathering sizes, staying home when sick, and wearing face coverings.”

Health leaders also highly encourages residents to get a flu vaccination, as flu season is here.

