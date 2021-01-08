The state of our democracy: Springfield observers react to violence at DC

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dr. Jeff VanDenBerg at Drury University has a unique perspective on what happened in our nation’s capitol on Wednesday.

He’s the Chair of the Political Science Department and Director of Middle East Studies, having done a lot of research on foreign governments and international relations.

His reaction to Wednesday’s storming of the Capitol?

”It’s sad,” he replied. “But also because I study other areas of the world, familiar. Unfamiliar in American context but too familiar in other contexts. What we’re experiencing here in the United States is exactly the tactics authoritarian figures use when they’re desperate to keep themselves in power in other countries. They incite violence, they demonize the opposition, they attack democratic institutions, they erode freedoms and attack the free press as enemies. The difference, thankfully, is our democratic institutions are robust enough that this won’t alter our course. We had enough good people committed to democracy to do the right thing. In other countries, this would have been a coup.”

“We’re undergoing a slow erosion of the appreciation of what American democracy means,” said Darrell Moore, the Executive Director of the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, who’s also a long-time Republican and former Greene County Prosecutor. “Having spent over 40 years of my life trying to uphold the rule of law it’s become alarming to see there are segments of our society across the political spectrum who don’t appreciate the value of our democracy and who are willing to cash it in just to have their way.”

“I’m interested to see whether or not yesterday was a crescendo of the madness that’s happened or if this is something that’s going to continue,” added Tyler Gunlock, Greene County’s Democratic Party Chairman. “We all have shared realities. We love our children, we root for our hometowns. But at a certain point those shared realities part ways and going forward my hope is that more and more folks can engage in a shared reality because rhetoric has consequences like we saw yesterday.”

Gunlock, Moore and VanDenBerg all said that disinformation on social media has played a big part in people having different versions of what’s fact and fiction.

Moore also said he believes the contentious and close election outcomes will have a positive effect on the way our country is governed.

“It’s going to force a more moderate approach,” he said. “I firmly believe that traditional liberals and traditional conservatives and moderates still are the majority in this country and it’s time for them to assert themselves and take control and not let the fringes dominate our political discourse.”

What makes a democracy strong is that no matter what you believe or how much you dislike someone else’s viewpoint, you’re willing to agree-to-disagree and come together to support your country.

That’s why VanDenBerg said that condemning the violence at the Capitol on Wednesday is not a matter of which party you support.

“This is not a Republican or Democratic question,” he said. “If we look at the commentary by the President’s fellow Republicans in Congress and the resignations in his own Cabinet in protest, you realize this is not a partisan question.”

But the big question is.... will our democracy survive?

“The institutions have held,” VanDenBerg said of the Congress’ return on Wednesday night to complete the Electoral College process. “But the norms are fragile. One of the things we do in political science is we seek to identify measures of a democratic government. And in every one of those commonly-used instruments of democracy, the United States has weakened in recent years. So the mob is not the focus. The mob is a culmination of an erosion in democracy.”

“The word ‘compromise’ has become an evil word,” Moore said. “But that’s the only way this country has ever worked. What’s been happening over the last few years is one side has tried to force their policies on the other without any real compromise and that’s what has fueled the extremes on both sides. If we want to take that fuel away we’ve got to come back together. It’s O.K. to have beliefs but you need to be open-minded to the idea that maybe you’re wrong and you need to listen to other people.”

“There’s a certain segment of the population that’s gonna believe what they’re going to believe,” Gunlock added. “But I think there are a lot of good folks who care about this country who will continue to do the right thing to make this a better place. I continue to be hopeful but after what happened yesterday I think you’d have to be crazy not to worry about where we are. We really have to do some soul searching as to why that negative message has worked. Maybe we need to delete a certain Facebook group, watch a different television channel or maybe it’s just log off line for a while.”

