Thirteen charged in federal court after riot at US Capitol, dozens more charged in superior court
WASHINGTON (KY3) - Thirteen people have been charged in federal court as of Friday afternoon in relation to crimes committed Wednesday afternoon at the U.S. Capitol, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Investigations are ongoing as additional complaints have been submitted. Around 40 people have also been charged in Superior Court.
“Today’s charges are just the beginning of the FBI’s ongoing efforts to hold those responsible for the criminal acts of violence and destruction that unfolded during the U.S. Capitol building breach on January 6th,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray in a news release Friday. “To be clear, what took place that day was not First Amendment-protected activity, but rather an affront on our democracy. The FBI, along with our local, state and federal partners, is committed to ensuring that justice is served. We will continue to aggressively investigate each and every individual who chose to ignore the law and instead incite violence, destroy property, and injure others.”
A mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building Wednesday afternoon in Washington D.C., disrupting as Congress worked to certify Electoral College votes over the presidential election. Per the Associated Press, one woman shot inside the Capitol during the riot has died, an officer injured in the capitol died and three others died from medical emergencies.
Thirteen individuals have been charged with federal crimes.
- Cleveland Meredith
- Richard Barnett, of Arkansas
- Lonnie Coffman, of Alabama
- Mark Leffingwell, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021
- Christopher Alberts, of Maryland
- Joshua Pruitt
- Matthew Council, of Florida
- Cindy Fitchett, of Virginia
- Michael Curzio, of Florida
- Douglas Sweet, of Florida
- Bradley Ruskelas, of Illinois
- Terry Brown, of Pennsylvania
- Thomas Gallagher
Around 40 other individuals have been arrested and charged in Superior Court with offenses including, but not limited to, unlawful entry, curfew violations, and firearms-related crimes.
The cases are being prosecuted by the U.S Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and are being investigated jointly by the FBI; U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; United States Marshals Service; U.S. Capitol Police Department; and the Metropolitan Police Department.
Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are still looking to identify individuals involved in violence at the nation’s Capitol Wednesday. Individuals wanted include ones from these photos via the FBI. The FBI asks people to submit their photos and videos here.
