UPDATE: Deputies arrest woman in Greene County forgery case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Crystal Marie Wingard, 39-years-old (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

A woman facing charges of forgery, identity theft, and stealing is now back in the Greene County jail. Deputies arrested Crystal Marie Wingard on Thursday. The 39-year-old is also accused of possession of a controlled substance. KY3 featured her on Crime Stoppers.

The Greene County jail’s booking information shows Wingard listed as “Crystal Marie Chalk.” Springfield police say she used “Chalk” as one of her many aliases.

