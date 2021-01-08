Advertisement

US Capitol police officer dead after clashing with pro-Trump mob

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - United States Capitol police confirmed the death of an officer following the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

“At approximately 9:30 p.m. this evening (January 7, 2021), United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty,” USCP said in a statement.

USCP said Sicknick was injured while “physically engaging” with protesters and later collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Wednesday as Congress was tallying the Electoral College votes to confirm president-elect Joe Biden won the election.

The death will be investigated by Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP and federal law enforcement.

Democratic leaders of the House Appropriations Committee said the “tragic loss” of a Capitol police officer “should remind all of us of the bravery of the law enforcement officers who protected us, our colleagues, Congressional staff, the press corps and other essential workers″ during the hourslong takeover of the Capitol by pro-Trump protesters.

Sicknick joined the USCP in July 2008 and most recently served in the Department’s First Responder’s Unit.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks to reporters as he returns to the Senate Chamber at the...
‘Great damage’: Republicans recoil from Missouri Sen. Hawley; Joplin, Mo. donor turns on him
Table Rock Lake
Another Branson, Mo. duck boat operator announces new venture
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate...
Josh Hawley: ‘I will never apologize’ after challenging election results

Latest News

Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump Friday evening in the aftermath of the...
Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
With virus surging, Biden to speed release of COVID vaccines
Branson Duck Tours business planned
Man planning new Branson, Mo. duck boat tour business details safety measures
Family and friends described Dylan as a loving child who loved video games. Community members...
Niangua, Mo. community gathers for vigil in memory of Dylan Moore
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
Trump to skip Biden swearing-in — Biden’s fine with that