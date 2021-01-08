Advertisement

Virginia gubernatorial candidate faces Facebook restrictions after false claims

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia gubernatorial candidate who is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump has had new restrictions placed on her Facebook account after falsely blaming antifa activists for Wednesday’s deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Democrats, meanwhile, called on her to resign.

Republican state Sen. Amanda Chase said Facebook has blocked her from making posts or comments on the social media site for 30 days. She said she’s also banned from doing live video or buying advertisements for 60 days.

Facebook continues to restrict free speech. Because what I have to say does not fit their narrative my Senator Amanda Chase page has been silenced for 60 days. We no longer have free speech here in America.

Posted by Amanda Freeman Chase on Friday, January 8, 2021

A spokesman for Facebook did not immediately comment.

The social media giants Twitter and Facebook also took the unprecedented step of suspending Trump’s privileges to post messages on their platforms, at least temporarily. Both companies said Trump had violated their policies.

Trump supporters, encouraged by the president to march on the Capitol, made up the mob that overran Congress on Wednesday and clashed with police. There’s no evidence that left-wing groups were involved. But Chase claimed otherwise, and said the social media companies are “targeting conservative leaders who support President Trump.”

Also Friday, the Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus called on Chase to resign from the state Senate, saying she had “galvanized domestic terrorists” and “has unequivocally committed insurrection.”

Chase attended the president’s rally Wednesday in which Trump urged supporters to march to the Capitol. Chase said in a Facebook video that she left near the end of the rally on the advice of her security team, and there is no indication she was part of the group that stormed the Capitol.

DC Stop the Steal Rally. I had to be there today to represent those of us who believe this election was stolen from We...

Posted by Senator Amanda Chase on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Chase said she’s not going to resign and called the Democrats’ statements “laughable.”

“The blood is on their hands because they relaxed many of our election laws,” she said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks to reporters as he returns to the Senate Chamber at the...
‘Great damage’: Republicans recoil from Missouri Sen. Hawley; Joplin, Mo. donor turns on him
Table Rock Lake
Another Branson, Mo. duck boat operator announces new venture
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate...
Josh Hawley: ‘I will never apologize’ after challenging election results

Latest News

Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump Friday evening in the aftermath of the...
Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
With virus surging, Biden to speed release of COVID vaccines
Branson Duck Tours business planned
Man planning new Branson, Mo. duck boat tour business details safety measures
Family and friends described Dylan as a loving child who loved video games. Community members...
Niangua, Mo. community gathers for vigil in memory of Dylan Moore
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
Trump to skip Biden swearing-in — Biden’s fine with that