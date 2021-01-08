Advertisement

Wastewater data shows spike in COVID-19 in December in Springfield

Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Health officials in the state of Missouri say they are learning about the coronavirus through wastewater.

For the last several months, state health officials studied the presence of the virus in wastewater, including in Springfield. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is working with the University of Missouri Columbia on the sewer-shed surveillance project.

Missouri State University is doing its own wastewater research on campus. Since early October, MSU environmental management staff have been collecting weekly samples at the manholes outside each of the university’s ten residence halls. A faculty member in the biomedical sciences department, Dr Amy Hulme, and her team are analyzing the samples.  If a sewer sample does show a high level of coronavirus, the university would test every student in the building. They’ve done it once, but everyone tested negative.

“People start shedding virus before they show symptoms, and so this gives us that opportunity to maybe catch that and head off a larger outbreak,” says MSU David Vaughan, MSU environmental management director. “It’s not fun work, but it’s rewarding in that regard.”

At the state level, health leaders tested wastewater in 95 different locations. They tested two locations in Springfield. Scientists use a PCR test, similar to what is used in human testing, but it also shows the amount of virus in the sample. They cannot yet test for different strains, but work with the Centers for Disease Control to test for that in future.

The data for Springfield’s southwest treatment plant goes from early July until late December. It shows the highest point in the middle of December. Health leaders say when they see an increase in the wastewater data, they then see an increase in cases 70% of the time.

“We’re seeing our best agreement about four-to-six days prior to onset of symptom,” said Jeff Wenzel, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Bureau of Epidemiology Chief. “So we feel like we’re getting a couple days lead time.”

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is not actively watching the data. Health leaders there say they know there’s widespread illness at this point.

For a look at wastewater data across the state, CLICK HERE.

