Arkansas governor says he wants Trump administration to end

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday said he wants President Donald Trump’s administration to end, but the Republican didn’t join calls for the president to resign and said impeachment wasn’t a practical option.

Hutchinson criticized Trump on Friday, days after a violent mob loyal to the president stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to stop Congress from affirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Hutchinson, a former congressman who served as one of the House managers during President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial, said another impeachment of Trump wouldn’t be “workable” given the limited time before Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration. He also said the trial would be too divisive. When asked if Trump should resign, Hutchinson said he didn’t expect the president to.

“Yes, I want this administration to end,” Hutchinson during a forum hosted by The Associated Press and the Arkansas Press Association. “That was chaotic, he misled his supporters, it hurt us, and sure, he can make that judgment. But he’s not going to. So we’ve got to figure out how to move forward.”

House Speaker Matthew Shepherd and incoming Senate President Jimmy Hickey said the Legislature had taken steps to bolster security at Arkansas’ Capitol long before this week’s riot in Washington that included additional funding for Capitol Police.

