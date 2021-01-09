Advertisement

Branson Aquarium draws visitors from around the country throughout opening months

Aquarius, a larger than life octopus at Aquarium on the Boardwalk, is impossible to miss
By Robert Hahn
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Aquarium at the Boardwalk opened a couple months ago in Branson, even with a little bit of construction left to be done.

On Friday, KY3 stopped by Branson for an update on how things are going.

The construction of Aquarius, the enormous octopus at the Aquarium on the Boardwalk, is complete. The lane closure on Highway 76 is also long gone.

As for the business here at Aquarium on the Boardwalk, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s about what they expected.

“We have all of our protocols in place, all the CDC guidelines as it relates to masks, social distancing, everything like that,” said Aquarium Director of Construction and GM Chuck O’Day. “But we’re actually able to meet our projections of what we had anticipated for this facility, which is fantastic.”

Veronika Mezentsev was visiting the Aquarium for the second time.

“Its a beautiful place and the outside is pretty gorgeous,” said Mezentsev. “I like the octopus. At night, it was pretty beautiful.”

Mezentsev had recently moved Missouri from Colorado, and while she liked the Denver aquarium

“I thought pretty amazing place at that place, but I think this one beats the Denver Aquarium.”

It’s high praise for a brand new aquarium that has a bigger than life mascot. It’s a big attraction for the city of Branson.

“We’re just really excited that we’re open, really excited to be here, and can’t wait to see what the season brings,” said O’Day.

“I’ll come back again, yeah,” said Mezentsev.

O’Day said he’s heard a lot of good things from folks that have gone through the Aquarium from as far away as Louisiana and Minnesota. As for him, well, the aquarium itself is a dream come true.

