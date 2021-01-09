FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold today again, tracking high pressure and a warm-up

Cloudy and cool is again the trend for today. Some more clouds will build throughout the day which overall will limit temperatures to the mid 30s.

Cold again today with temps in the 30s (KYTV)

Later in the afternoon we may see some north to south clearing of the clouds so that will cause for some variability.

Clouds will thin for some this afternoon (KYTV)

More clouds will build overnight with partly cloudy skies tomorrow. Overnight lows dip into the 20s yet again with another cold morning ahead.

Cold again tonight with lows in the 20s (KYTV)

Monday temperatures rebound to the low 40s as high pressure builds over the central U.S. We will see an increase in temperatures for half of the upcoming week as the high pressure continues to build. Temperatures in the 50s by Tuesday. Staying above average Wednesday before a cold front moves in late Thursday.

High pressure builds this week (KYTV)

Because of the timing of the front getting pushed back until evening, it’s very likely temperatures Thursday will still sit in the mid-50s. Temperatures drop quickly by the afternoon. This front does not look to bring any rain with it but it will cause temperatures to fall closer to what’s normal for this time of year. Temperatures Friday in the 40s can be expected.

Could see some rain late next weekend. Models are hinting at rain with the potential of a wintry mix moving in. Does not look at this point to impact a large area but next weekend is the time to watch for that.