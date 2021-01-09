Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold today again, tracking high pressure and a warm-up

More sunshine and warmer through the work week
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cloudy and cool is again the trend for today. Some more clouds will build throughout the day which overall will limit temperatures to the mid 30s.

Cold again today with temps in the 30s
Cold again today with temps in the 30s(KYTV)

Later in the afternoon we may see some north to south clearing of the clouds so that will cause for some variability.

Clouds will thin for some this afternoon
Clouds will thin for some this afternoon(KYTV)

More clouds will build overnight with partly cloudy skies tomorrow. Overnight lows dip into the 20s yet again with another cold morning ahead.

Cold again tonight with lows in the 20s
Cold again tonight with lows in the 20s(KYTV)

Monday temperatures rebound to the low 40s as high pressure builds over the central U.S. We will see an increase in temperatures for half of the upcoming week as the high pressure continues to build. Temperatures in the 50s by Tuesday. Staying above average Wednesday before a cold front moves in late Thursday.

High pressure builds this week
High pressure builds this week(KYTV)

Because of the timing of the front getting pushed back until evening, it’s very likely temperatures Thursday will still sit in the mid-50s. Temperatures drop quickly by the afternoon. This front does not look to bring any rain with it but it will cause temperatures to fall closer to what’s normal for this time of year. Temperatures Friday in the 40s can be expected.

Could see some rain late next weekend. Models are hinting at rain with the potential of a wintry mix moving in. Does not look at this point to impact a large area but next weekend is the time to watch for that.

Warm temperatures for a few days
Warm temperatures for a few days(KYTV)

Most Read

Jean Evans.
Messages from Trump backers prompt former Missouri GOP head’s resignation
In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate...
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley responds to US Capitol officer’s death, Biden’s remarks
Nicholas Godejohn, convicted in 2015 death of Dee Dee Blanchard, asks judge to set aside criminal case
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate...
Top Missouri GOP donor Sam Fox disavows Sen. Josh Hawley

Latest News

In this April 18, 2020 file photo Robert Reynolds, of the California Department of Forestry and...
Arkansas 7th in US in new virus cases per capita, data shows
Officials with OSF HealthCare are warning patients and caregivers of a potential phone scam...
Greene County law officers warn of phone scam
File image
Man drowns in Phelps County
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Cold today again, tracking high pressure and a warm-up