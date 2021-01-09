WATCH: Missouri Gov. Mike Parson visits Bolivar for special prayer service

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson paid a visit to Bolivar on Saturday for a Bicentennial Inaugural Prayer Service. This is ahead of Gov. Parson’s inauguration ceremony on Monday.

The prayer service began at 4 p.m. Saturday at Southwest Baptist University. It consisted of several speakers and some musical performances.

