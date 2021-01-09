WATCH: Missouri Gov. Mike Parson visits Bolivar for special prayer service
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson paid a visit to Bolivar on Saturday for a Bicentennial Inaugural Prayer Service. This is ahead of Gov. Parson’s inauguration ceremony on Monday.
WATCH THE CEREMONY HERE:
The prayer service began at 4 p.m. Saturday at Southwest Baptist University. It consisted of several speakers and some musical performances.
