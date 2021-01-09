Advertisement

WATCH: Missouri Gov. Mike Parson visits Bolivar for special prayer service

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson speaks in Lees...
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson speaks in Lees Summit, Mo. Parson on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, extended Missouri's state of emergency through March as hospitals struggled to keep up with a rise in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Sara Forhetz
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson paid a visit to Bolivar on Saturday for a Bicentennial Inaugural Prayer Service. This is ahead of Gov. Parson’s inauguration ceremony on Monday.

WATCH THE CEREMONY HERE:

The prayer service began at 4 p.m. Saturday at Southwest Baptist University. It consisted of several speakers and some musical performances.

