Messages from Trump backers prompt former Missouri GOP head’s resignation

Jean Evans.
Jean Evans.(Missouri House)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The former head of the Missouri Republican Party says she resigned early from the post because she was concerned with messages she was receiving from supporters of President Donald Trump.

Jean Evans resigned last week, three weeks before her term was set to expire. She told KMOX on Thursday that she had received increasingly disturbing messages after Trump lost the election in November.

Some callers wanted a military coup and others demanded that the party bus people to protest in Washington.

Evans said she was upset and disgusted but not surprised when a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

