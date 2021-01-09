Advertisement

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley responds to US Capitol officer’s death, Biden’s remarks

In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate...
In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate the objection to confirm the Electoral College Vote from Arizona, after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)(AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAHINGTON (KY3) - Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley issued two statements Friday, one regarding the death of Capitol Hill officer Brian Sicknick and another responding to remarks from President-elect Joe Biden.

The statements come two days after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, disrupting as Congress worked to certify Electoral College votes over the presidential election. Officer Sicknick died from injuries in the riot, while one woman shot inside the Capitol died and three others died from medical emergencies, per the Associated Press.

Earlier Friday, Sen. Hawley condemned the violent attacks on Facebook and called the death of officer Sicknick “a heartbreaking tragedy.”

The death of Officer Brian Sicknick is a heartbreaking tragedy. Officer Sicknick and the brave men and women of the...

Posted by Senator Josh Hawley on Friday, January 8, 2021

Later on Friday, a reporter asked President-elect Joe Biden if Republican senators who objected to certify election results, such as Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz of Texas, should resign for their decision.

Biden responded with remarks that the senators should be “flat beaten” in their next election, then said they were part of a “big lie” and referenced Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels in response to the question.

Sen. Hawley released the following statement Friday afternoon on Biden’s remarks:

“President-elect Biden has just compared me and another Republican Senator to Nazis. You read that correctly. Think about that for a moment. Let it sink in. Because I raised questions in the format prescribed by the laws of the United States about the way elections were conducted in the state of Pennsylvania, just as Democrats did about other states in 2001, 2005, and 2017, he is calling me a Nazi. This is undignified, immature, and intemperate behavior from the President-elect. It is utterly shameful. He should act like a dignified adult and retract these sick comments. And every Democrat member of congress should be asked to disavow these disgusting comments.”

On Thursday, Hawley issued a statement in support of his decision to object election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania. He announced his intent to challenge the results in late-December. The objections did not change the outcomes, but delayed President-elect Joe Biden’s certification early Thursday morning.

