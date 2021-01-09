Advertisement

Moody, Davis lead hot-shooting Arkansas past Georgia

Georgia's Justin Kier (5) tries to drive past Arkansas defender Vance Jackson Jr. (2) during...
Georgia's Justin Kier (5) tries to drive past Arkansas defender Vance Jackson Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Associated Press
Jan. 9, 2021
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Moses Moody and Davonte Davis combined for 45 points, five reached double figures in scoring and Arkansas raced away to to a 99-69 win over Georgia on Saturday, shooting over 50% from either side of the 3-point arc.

Moody led with 25 points on 9-for-15 shooting, Davis added 20 on 9-for-14 shooting —- both were career highs in scoring. Jalen Tate and Vance Jackson each scored 15 for the Razorbacks (10-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference), Jackson making 4 of 5 from distance, and JD Notae scored 12. Tate double-doubled with 10 assists as Arkansas had 24 assists on 36 makes.

Arkansas was 36 of 69 from the floor (52%) and made 12 of 21 from distance (57%). Arkansas also scored 25 points off 21 Georgia turnovers and outrebounded the Bulldogs 40-30.

Andrew Garcia and Toumani Camara each scored 15 points to lead Georgia (7-3, 0-3) while Sahvir Wheeler added 14.

With a six-point lead at the half, Arkansas strung together runs of 12-0 and 14-3 to break the game open in the final 20 minutes. The Razorbacks were 60% shooting in the second half (21 of 35) and 75% from deep, making 6 of 8 3-pointers.

The Razorbacks were without freshman guard Khalen Robinson, sidelined by a persistent foot injury.

Arkansas rebounded from back-to-back losses to ranked Missouri and Tennessee and will next travel to LSU on Wednesday. Georgia plays host to Auburn on Wednesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

