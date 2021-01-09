Niangua, Mo. community gathers for vigil in memory of Dylan Moore

NIANGUA, Mo. (KY3) - “In memory and never forgotten” is engraved on bracelets made to remember 13-year-old Dylan Moore.

Moore was killed on New Year’s Eve, along with his mother Stephanie Plumb, in a knife attack.

On Friday, community members in Niangua, Missouri gathered in memory of Moore and released lanterns. Moore had attended Niangua Middle School.

“I didn’t know how the kids would deal with it. It’s hard as an adult but he was friends with a lot of people at the school and the church,” said Tori Williams.

Williams and her daughter Delilah Elliot said it’s heartbreaking news for their small, but close community. Elliot was a former classmate of Moore.

“I was sad. It’s was really upsetting when I found out,” said Elliot.

“It’s devastating,” said Williams. “You never think it’s going to hit close to home until it does.”

They both organized the vigil to remember and honor the 13-year-old with a lantern release donated by a community member on Friday.

“I just felt like it was a way the community can show the family support because they’re not talking to a lot of people right now. I just want to let them know the community is behind them if they need anything,” said Williams.

The family says Dylan’s sister, Alisa Moore who was also attacked has a long recovery ahead of her. She is now at home after being released from a hospital.

Brandon King, the man charged with killing Dylan and his mother and wounding Dylan’s sisters, has pleaded not guilty to the crime. He has a bond hearing scheduled for Monday morning.

