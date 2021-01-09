Advertisement

Nicholas Godejohn, convicted in 2015 death of Dee Dee Blanchard, asks judge to set aside criminal case

(KSPR)
By KY3 Staff and Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/AP) - Nicholas Godejohn, a man sentenced to life in prison over the stabbing death of Clauddine Blanchard in 2015, has asked a judge to set aside the criminal case.

Godejohn, of Big Bend, Wisconsin, made the request in post-conviction relief filings by his attorney on Dec. 29, according to court records. A jury convicted him of first-degree murder in November 2018.

Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, 48, was stabbed to death on June 14, 2015, at her home just north of Springfield. Authorities say Blanchard’s daughter, Gypsy Blanchard, manipulated Godejohn into killing her mother.

Gypsy, 25, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in July of 2016. A judge sentenced her to a 10-year prison sentence. She testified she met Godejohn online and communicated secretly for three years before he came to Springfield at her request.

Prosecutors argued Godejohn then killed Dee Dee, took several thousand dollars from her house, mailed the murder knife to his home, and returned to Wisconsin with Gypsy by bus. Police arrested them at Godejohn’s home a few days after the murder.

In court, Gypsy said her mother forced her to use a wheelchair and undergo unnecessary medical tests to collect gifts and charitable donations. She also said she planned her mother’s murder, considering poison, arson and a gun.

