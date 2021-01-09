Advertisement

On Your Side podcast: Stimulus Delays, What to Buy in Jan., Property Letter Warning

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Some taxpayers found their stimulus money was sent to the wrong account. Ashley shares five things to buy this month and save. Plus, a heads up if you get a letter about your property in the mail.

Listen to The Rest of On Your Side podcast. Find it on Spotify, Apple Podcast, Google Podcast and many more.

