Springfield man wanted for assault, firing shots at another man in Lamar, Mo.

The Lamar Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Gage M. Walker, 23, for...
(Lamar Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAMAR, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man is wanted for an assault Friday, during which police say he fired shots at another man in Lamar, Missouri.

The Lamar Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Gage M. Walker, 23, for first-degree assault and other criminal charges.

Prior to the incident, police say Walker and another woman were at Downstream Casino, then forced by security to leave after getting into a fight. Police say Walker then attempted to force his way into a home in Lamar where he thought the woman was at that time.

A man at the home attempted to stop Walker, then a fight followed. Police say Walker produced a pistol during the altercation and shot at the man, though he wasn’t struck by gunfire or seriously injured.

Police say Walker was last seen in a light blue small car described as a Honda or Toyota with Oklahoma license plates. The vehicle is reported to have a large dent in the driver’s side rear fender.

If you have any information on the incident of Walker’s whereabouts, contact Det. Steve Shaw with the Lamar Police Department at 417-682-3546.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

