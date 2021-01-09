Advertisement

Springfield Symphony kicks off New Year with ‘Smorgasbord’ concert, follows safety measures amid pandemic

By Raquel Harrington
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a new year for the Springfield Symphony as they prepare to kick off their first concert of 2021.

The symphony’s “Smorgasbord” concert is set for Saturday, January 9 at 2 p.m. at Juanita K. Hammons Hall.

The orchestra had to make a few adjustments to its 2020-2021 season, to create a safe experience for its musicians and audience.

Springfield Symphony Music Director and Conductor Kyle Pickett said they’ve done extensive research on how to perform and play as safely as possible. He said, although nothing could be a zero-percent risk, the goal is to decrease all risk as much as possible for the musicians on stage, and for the audience. This is why both musicians and patrons will be masked at all times.

Keeping the orchestra safe:

Pickett explained that they are following the research conducted in a study by the University of Colorado and the University of Minnesota, which states various wind instrument produces aerosols and droplets in quantities higher than normal breathing or speaking. Not only will musicians wear masks, but some instruments will have covers and filters on them to prevent particles from spreading. Pickett said that the same research shows how far aerosols can move, which is why everyone will be 6-10 feet apart.

Although there may be noticeable changes in the way the orchestra looks, Pickett assured it’ll still be the same energy and beautiful acoustics. “People who I’ve talked to in the audience who’ve come say they’ve almost started crying because it’s been so long since they’ve had to chance to come to gather and hear live music happening in that same room that they are, and the sound just surrounds them.”

Pickett said it’s gratifying and important that they can put on concerts this season. He explained that very few professional orchestras were able to perform this season amid the pandemic.

“I’ve chosen music this year purposely that is supposed to be uplifting and joyful, and make you feel good and transport you.”

Keeping the audience safe:

No matter if people are experiencing the orchestra virtually or in person, The Springfield Symphony is excited to safely bring live music to the Ozarks.

“We want everyone to feel comfortable coming to the concert, and enjoy some live music because we all need it right now,” explained Jennifer Cotner-Jones, executive director of the Springfield Symphony. “But I just want people to know that we are doing it and we are doing it safely.”

Since September, the Springfield Symphony has had concerts and worked closely with the health department to review safety protocols.

Everyone must wear a mask, and Cotner-Jones said that people are encouraged to come at staggered times. Upon arriving to the concert hall, all the doors will be open instead of the usual single door. This is to limit large numbers from gathering before the performance.

Cotner-Jones said there are limited tickets because there are assigned socially-distant seating with every other row blocked off. “So if I’m sitting next to my husband, then two seats on the side of us are empty, as well as the row in front of us and the row behind us,” she added.

There will be no intermission this season and when the concert is over, everyone will be dismissed by row.

There are Live Stream tickets available so you can enjoy the symphony from the comfort of your home. There are also single tickets available for the matinee performance at 2 p.m. to help with social distancing.

The remaining concerts this season will have special guest attached to them.

For tickets and special guest performance information, click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate...
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley responds to US Capitol officer’s death, Biden’s remarks
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks to reporters as he returns to the Senate Chamber at the...
‘Great damage’: Republicans recoil from Missouri Sen. Hawley; Joplin, Mo. donor turns on him
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Rep. Billy Long goes one-on-one with KY3's Ethan Forhetz.
WEB EXCLUSIVE: KY3’s Ethan Forhetz goes one-on-one with Rep. Billy Long following Capitol riots

Latest News

Mosley leads Missouri State past Valparaiso in 81-68 win
Missouri State head coach Dana Ford, left, talks with Gaige Prim (44) during the second half...
Mosley leads Missouri State past Valparaiso 81-68
Georgia's Justin Kier (5) tries to drive past Arkansas defender Vance Jackson Jr. (2) during...
Moody, Davis lead hot-shooting Arkansas past Georgia
The Ozark, Missouri Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its search for Kobe...
UPDATE: Ozark, Mo. teen found safe after being reported missing
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson speaks in Lees...
WATCH: Missouri Gov. Mike Parson visits Bolivar for special prayer service