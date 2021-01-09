Advertisement

Top Missouri GOP donor Sam Fox disavows Sen. Josh Hawley

In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate...
In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate the objection to confirm the Electoral College Vote from Arizona, after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Top Missouri GOP donor Sam Fox is disavowing Sen. Josh Hawley over his Electoral College challenge that became the focus of a violent siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Fox said in a statement Friday to The Kansas City Star that Hawley had “engaged in an act of reckless pandering,” and could forget about any future help.

That made Fox just the latest to expressing regret over supporting the Stanford- and Yale- educated lawyer since a mob took over the House and Senate chambers Wednesday. The lawmakers who were voting to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory were forced into hiding for hours.

