Wright County authorities seize heroin, meth in drug bust; four suspects arrested

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities in Wright County recovered several illegal drugs Friday while investigating at a home, leading to four arrests.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant around 4:30 p.m. Friday at a private residence on Highway N near Hartville.

Authorities seized several illegal drugs, including black tar heroine and nearly 20 grams of crystal meth. Authorities also discovered large amounts of cash, digital scales and numerous items associated with illegal drug distribution.

Four suspects have been arrested and face pending formal charges. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.

“A huge thank you to all the agencies who participate in an effort to take drugs and dealers off our streets,” said the sheriff’s office in a Facebook post Friday.

The Hartville Police Department, Mountain Grove Police Department and the Wright County Prosecutor’s investigator also assisted with the investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.