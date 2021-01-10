Advertisement

Arkansas 7th in US in new virus cases per capita, data shows

In this April 18, 2020 file photo Robert Reynolds, of the California Department of Forestry and...
In this April 18, 2020 file photo Robert Reynolds, of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, moves a bed into position as work is performed to turn Sleep Train Arena into a 400-bed emergency field hospital to help deal with the coronavirus outbreak, in Sacramento, Calif. The state has reopened the arena, which had handled only nine patients over 10 weeks, and other facilities to help handle a new surge of coronavirus patients, but is using little more than a handful of volunteers from Gov. Gavin Newsom's California Health Corps who originally helped staff the facility. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)(Rich Pedroncelli | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas was seventh in the United States in the number of new cases per capita on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The state had 1,180.99 new cases per 100,000 population, according to the university’s data.

Arkansas’ seven-day rolling average of new cases per day increased from 2,263.7 on Dec. 25 to 2,774, but the rolling average of deaths fell from 42.7 to 36.4. The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate rose 18.54% to 26.01%.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Friday had reported a record 1,342 people hospitalized, 248,860 reported cases and 3,966 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

