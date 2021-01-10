Advertisement

Beef processing plant in Pleasant Hope expected to open in upcoming weeks

Missouri Prime Beef Packers.
Missouri Prime Beef Packers.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. (KY3) - Polk County will soon be home to a 100,000-square-foot beef processing plant.

Missouri Prime Beef Packers is expected to begin production in Pleasant Hope later in January 2021, according to a news release from Nextgen Cattle Company.

The company will take over at a facility previously operated by Moon Ridge Foods, a pork processor that shut down in 2018. Crews are working on extensive upgrades and modifications at the site to accommodate both fed and non-fed beef cattle .

“The ownership has shown their commitment to the longevity and success of this plant by empowering us to use our experience to design a state-of-the-art beef processing plant that will be a model for future facilities”, says Nick Paschkov, COO, Missouri Prime Beef Packers. “This company emphasizes food and employee safety and product quality over volume production, and our design accounts for that.”

The plant will have the capacity to process up to 500 head per day. Nextgen Cattle Company says the facility will custom process cattle for a variety of niche programs that emphasize a connection between the consumer and the producer.

“People want to know where their food comes from, and this smaller plant will provide branded beef programs an opportunity to increase their market share”, says co-owner Stacy Davies.

Mike Schmeling, director of operations for the plant, describes the Pleasant Hope facility as the ideal size of a processing plant for producing a quality product.

“We are not a big plant that is solely focused on the number of head processed per hour,” says Schmeling. “We are flexible. We can respond to market changes, consumer demands, or other unexpected factors like COVID-19 as well as, if not better than, anyone in the industry.”

If you’re interested in supplying cattle or buying product from the plant, or if you are seeking employment opportunities, CLICK HERE or call 417-462-6727 for more information.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jean Evans.
Messages from Trump backers prompt former Missouri GOP head’s resignation
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate...
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley responds to US Capitol officer’s death, Biden’s remarks
Nicholas Godejohn, convicted in 2015 death of Dee Dee Blanchard, asks judge to set aside criminal case
In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate...
Top Missouri GOP donor Sam Fox disavows Sen. Josh Hawley

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) moves out of the pocket during the first half...
Browns top Steelers 48-37 for first playoff win since 1995, advance to play Chiefs next weekend
The Missouri Law Enforcement Funeral Assistance Team covered six out of the eight officers...
Missouri law enforcement organization helps families of fallen officers
Missouri law enforcement organization helps families of fallen officers
Springfield MLK March to be held virtually
Springfield NAACP to hold 2021 MLK March virtually amid pandemic
Steven Stepp, 34, and Charles Vernon Stepp, 69, two Fallsville-area residents, have been taken...
Two arrested, one charged as authorities investigate murder, arson in Newton County, Ark.